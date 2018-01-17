Provincial by-election called for Kelowna West on Feb. 14

Elections B.C. announced that a provincial by-election has been called for Feb. 14 in the Kelowna West electoral district.

The seat became vacant after former premier and B.C. Liberal MLA Christy Clark resigned on Aug. 4.

Under the Constitution Act, a by-election must be called within six months after the Chief Electoral Officer receives a warrant.

Former Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart, who resigned to let Clark run in a by-election after losing her riding in 2013, will run for the B.C. Liberals.

Shelley Cook will run for the B.C. NDP and Robert Stupka will run for the B.C. Green Party.

Kelowna West has been held by the B.C. Liberals since being established as a provincial electoral district since the 2008 British Columbia electoral redistribution.