Manitoba premier not stepping into men-only club debate

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is staying out of a debate over a squash club that doesn’t allow women to become members.

Pallister says the matter involves a private organization and is not something into which he should inject himself.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman wants men-only club to open doors to women

The Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club allows women to enter as guests and to attend events, but restricts membership to men.

A Tory legislature member, Scott Johnston, held a fundraising event last November at the club.

The premier’s office says the event was open to men and women.

Jodi Moskal, who ran for Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives in a byelection last year, says it’s time for men-only clubs to open their doors to women.

Moskal is a former chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.