Washington State QB found dead in apparent suicide

Washington State University (WSU) quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead Tuesday night after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police in Pullman, a town on the Washington/Idaho border, responded to Aspen Village Apartments to check on a WSU football player who was absent for practice earlier in the day.

Police found Hilinski’s body with a rifle and suicide note next to him at around 4:30 p.m.

Police and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate to confirm the suspected cause of death.

Please keep my family in your prayers tonight. — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) January 17, 2018

Hilinski just finished his redshirt sophomore season for WSU.

Hilinski started in the Holiday Bowl game for WSU and was expected to take over the starting quarterback role next season.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family” – Coach Leach regarding Tyler Hilinski — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) January 17, 2018

WSU players, coaches, and fans expressed their grief on social media.

REST EASY BROTHER!!🙏🏾❤️

TY LINSKI🙌🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/phCjvaxmAq — Kirkland Parker (@Kirkland_Parker) January 17, 2018

Ty you were a great teammate, friend, brother anything we needed you to be. You brought smiles to the people around you. I am sorry I could not be there for you when you needed a smile for yourself. Love you man. Rest In Peace🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LmNC1ZLNZi — Skyler Thomas (@Sky_Dolla_Sign) January 17, 2018

Miss you Klink 🙏 #RIP3

A few words as we begin to heal… pic.twitter.com/jwqwPfxw9d — Drew Hollingshead (@WSUCoachDrew) January 17, 2018

One of the funniest, positive and goofiest human beings I knew & was lucky to be around him every day. Fly high brother. you’ll be missed so much. Thanks for the lifelong memories as friends. Rest In Peace Clink🙏🏽 prayers to the Hilinski family ❤️#RIP3 pic.twitter.com/avD8kt8Ajm — daye (@deestrawn1) January 17, 2018

We’ll never forget you, number 3. Rest In Peace, Tyler Hilinski #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Hn2tpb3a2B — Allison Wilson (@abremmeyer) January 17, 2018

Hilinski enrolled at WSU in January 2015 after attending Upland High School in Southern California.

He was 21 years old.