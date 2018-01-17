Washington State QB found dead in apparent suicide
Washington State University (WSU) quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead Tuesday night after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Police in Pullman, a town on the Washington/Idaho border, responded to Aspen Village Apartments to check on a WSU football player who was absent for practice earlier in the day.
Police found Hilinski’s body with a rifle and suicide note next to him at around 4:30 p.m.
Police and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate to confirm the suspected cause of death.
Hilinski just finished his redshirt sophomore season for WSU.
Hilinski started in the Holiday Bowl game for WSU and was expected to take over the starting quarterback role next season.
WSU players, coaches, and fans expressed their grief on social media.
Hilinski enrolled at WSU in January 2015 after attending Upland High School in Southern California.
He was 21 years old.
