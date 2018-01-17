Donald Trump sleeps 4-5 hours each night; he’s not the only famous ‘short sleeper’

For most people, four to five hours a sleep every night may prove to have destructive consequences. But for U.S. President Donald Trump, it seems to be working out.

On Tuesday, Trump’s White House doctor said the president gets a minimal amount of shut-eye.

“I would say he sleeps four to five hours a night,” Trump’s physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, told reporters. “He’s probably been like that his whole life. He’s just one of those people who just does not require a lot of sleep.”

Researchers claim that the average person needs around seven to eight hours of sleep every day.

But a small percentage of the population (one to three per cent) can function with much less. There’s a scientific name for them: short sleepers — and Trump could be one.

Trump has previously said he gets minimal sleep. In an interview with Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor last year, he said he typically goes to bed at midnight or 1 a.m. and wakes up at 5 a.m. to eat, read newspapers and watch television.

Short sleepers can get by with less than six hours of sleep and feel alert and refreshed, according to researchers. Trump isn’t the only famous person who seems to get by with less sleep.

Barck Obama: In 2016, The New York Times reported he got about five hours of sleep a night.

Bill Clinton: In an interview with the New York Times, Clinton said when he was in college, a professor told him, “great men often require less than ordinary people, some sleeping no more than five hours a day.” Clinton said he adopted that during his presidency.

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo: In a Guardian interview, Mayer said she gets around four to six hours of sleep a night, but catches up by taking a week-long vacation every four months.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO: Dorsey manages two companies — Twitter and Square. In an interview, Dorsey said he spends around eight to 10 hours a day at each company, leaving little time for sleep. “I don’t sleep much, but it’s enough,” Dorsey said.

Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo: Nooyi reportedly sleeps around four to five hours a night.