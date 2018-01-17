Serious crash in Sebringville leaves male with life-threatening injuries
One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Sebringville.
Perth County OPP say they and local emergency crews were called out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a crash on Perth Line 34.
Officers say their investigation shows a westbound tractor-trailer collided with an SUV that entered the road.
RELATED: Perth County crash involving ambulance sends seven people to hospital
Paramedics treated and transported a male to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition isn’t known.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Officers say Perth Line 34 will remain closed between Perth Road 130 and Station Road as they continue to work on the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.