Serious crash in Sebringville leaves male with life-threatening injuries

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Sebringville.

Perth County OPP say they and local emergency crews were called out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a crash on Perth Line 34.

Officers say their investigation shows a westbound tractor-trailer collided with an SUV that entered the road.

Paramedics treated and transported a male to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition isn’t known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officers say Perth Line 34 will remain closed between Perth Road 130 and Station Road as they continue to work on the scene.