Canada
January 17, 2018 11:46 am
Updated: January 17, 2018 11:48 am

‘Racist’ posters removed from University of New Brunswick campus

By Staff The Canadian Press

An image of the "racist and bigoted" posters displayed at UNB

Matthew Sears/Twitter
A A

Posters featuring a “racist and bigoted” message have been removed from a number of buildings on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton.

The posters make inflammatory statements about the former residential school system in Canada and call on readers to reject what it calls an anti-white narrative being pushed in media and academia.

READ MORE: UNB defends professor’s comments about Asian immigration in Vancouver

David Stonehouse, a spokesman for the university, calls the posters “racist” and says they are disheartening and UNB does not tolerate disrespect or the marginalization of any group in any form.

An image of the “racist and bigoted” posters displayed at UNB

Matthew Sears/Twitter

Matthew Sears, an associate professor in classics and ancient history at UNB, says students he has spoken with have been surprised and saddened by the posters.

He says the posters are also Islamaphobic in their reference to immigrants and refugees.

WATCH: Racist tirade at Calgary Superstore leads to charges

Stonehouse says campus security is investigating and Fredericton police have been made aware of the incident.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada
David Stonehouse
Fredericton
Islamaphobic
Matthew Sears
New Brunswick
Poster
Racism
Residential Schools
University Of New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News