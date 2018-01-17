Republican senator says Trump inspiring dictators, compares him to Stalin

Republican senator says Trump enabling other dictators, compares him to Stalin

Republican Senator Jeff Flake condemned U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday for popularizing the “fake news” message and even compared him to the infamous Russian leader, Josef Stalin.

“2017 was a year which saw the truth – objective, empirical, evidence-based truth – more battered and abused than any other in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Flake said while speaking on the Senate floor.

READ MORE: Fact or fiction? Trump’s false claims, attacks on ‘fake news’ leave Americans confused

The speech comes ahead of Trump’s alleged “fake news awards,” which he promised to hand out Wednesday to the “most corrupt and biased of the mainstream media.”



Story continues below The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

In February, Trump called the media the “enemy of the American people.” Flake addressed this in his speech.

“It is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies,” he said.

WATCH: Jeff Flakes quotes George Orwell, JFK in attack on Donald Trump

Flake also said Trump’s demeaning words on the press are a “danger to democracy” and inspires dictatorships around the world.

“Not only has the past year seen an American president borrow despotic language to refer to the free press, but it seems he has in turn inspired dictators and authoritarians with his own language. This is reprehensible,” he said.

He gave examples of the Philippines’ President, Rodrigo Duterte, and Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, who have also brushed off media reports by calling the press “fake news.”

READ MORE: Libya TV follows Donald Trump’s lead, implies CNN report on slavery in country ‘fake news’

In response to Trump’s attack on the press, Flake called on his colleagues to take a stand.

“2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against power that would weaken it. In this effort, the choice is quite simple. And in this effort, the truth needs as many allies as possible,” he said.

“It is the people’s right to criticize their government. And it is our job to take it,” he said.

Republican Senator John McCain also wrote a Washington Post op-ed on Tuesday, criticizing Trump’s attack on the media.

“Reporters around the world face intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, persecution and sometimes even death as governments resort to brutal censorship to silence the truth,” McCain wrote.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls for battle of the network ‘FAKE NEWS’

“Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s attitude toward such behavior has been inconsistent at best and hypocritical at worst,” he said.

“While administration officials often condemn violence against reporters abroad, Trump continues his unrelenting attacks on the integrity of American journalists and news outlets. This has provided cover for repressive regimes to follow suit.”