Footprints in snow lead OPP to arrest
Middlesex County OPP say a suspect was arrested by police after they followed footprints in the snow.
Provincial Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Queen Street in Ailsa Craig around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed footprints in the snow.
The footprints showed the path of a person who had approached a number of vehicles in the area.
The officers followed the tracks to the back of a van where a man was found hiding within it.
OPP say a 40-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and entering premises where prohibited.
