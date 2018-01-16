Halifax holds public hearing on Willow Tree development

Dozens of people spoke at a public hearing on a controversial proposed development in Halifax on Tuesday.

The Willow Tree development has gone through a few different design changes, and APL Properties would need special approval by Halifax Regional Council to erect its desired 25-storey building.

The evening hearing was on the 20-storey version, however.

“My main concern is society, and how people interact when there’s buildings like this that come into a city,” Jennifer Fox, a speaker, said.

She added that affordability of housing needs more attention: “I’m really, really concerned, after moving here from Vancouver, that Halifax is headed in a very dangerous direction.”

Speakers brought up concerns regarding the building’s shadows, impacts on wind, and the overall message approving the building would signal to other developers.

Other speakers voiced support for the development, mentioning benefits including the work it would provide to those in the construction industry.

Karla Nicholson, executive director of the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association, said she supports the development.

Leah Fulton, another speaker, said she saw the development as part of the municipality’s push for increased density in the regional centre.

“Why don’t we appreciate change and appreciate growth?” she said.

Early during the event, the mayor said that at least 50 people signed up to speak.