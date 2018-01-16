Montreal West street to get $1 million underground makeover

Laurie Hendren resides on Percival Avenue in Montreal West. She loves virtually everything about the street except maybe one thing — when there’s heavy weather at times, the sewer backs up into her basement. But a recent announcement made her day.

I caught up with Montreal West resident Laurie Hendren today. She's happy about new infrastructure coming to her home street of Percival Avenue — new water and sewer lines. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/CBN30BJCIg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2018

“It’s excellent,” she said. “Our infrastructure underneath the road is definitely old. Especially when it storms, so it’s going to help us.”

Three branches of government are funding the one-block infrastructure improvement at a tab of $855,000 split evenly three ways. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1UXyT4TZFZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2018

The provincial, federal and municipal governments are all splitting an $855,000 tab to dig up and replace the sewer and water pipes along the avenue, from Nelson north to where Percival reaches a dead end. It’s part of an ongoing effort to change out aging infrastructure and lead plumbing.

“Little by little, block by block, we’re renewing our infrastructure,” said Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella. “This is allowing us to get rid of one of the last streets that has some lead water mains.

Rene Boucher told me the Montreal West infrastructure improvements will make life a little inconvenient, but at the end of the day will be well worth it. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Bxrq5hRBsx — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2018

Some town residents, like Rene Boucher, said the ongoing work has been a small hassle, but added the hassle has been worth it. “It’ll be very messy,” he said. “But hey, you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs.”