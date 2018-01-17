Doing these things could help you score a free flight upgrade

It’s no secret that air travel has lost its sophisticated allure. Long line-ups at the check-in counter, the interminable shedding of clothing at security, and jam-packed gates where seats are a commodity and screaming children a given, make air travel almost unpalatable.

But what if you could zip through the line-ups and relax in a cushy lounge with free snacks before boarding your flight, complete with a fully reclining seat and endless food?

That would require flying business or first class — for many a concept as unimaginable as the ticket prices are unfathomable. But according to insiders, there are ways to score a free upgrade.

According to a poll conducted by The Telegraph, 60 per cent of readers said they had received a free upgrade in the last few years. Although, it’s not as easy as it used to be.

“You can get earned and courtesy upgrades if you’re an elite frequent flyer, but an ordinary person, turning up at the check-in podium at the gate, and hoping to get upgraded — those days have departed,” says David Rowell, founder of The Travel Insider. “The computerized customer relationship software that all airlines have these days lists every passenger on every flight in terms of upgrade priority, and no matter where you are on that list, you’re not going to get an upgrade until everyone above you on the list has been given upgrades first.”

All hope is not lost, however. There are some measures you can take to up your chances of getting bumped from coach to the mythical section behind the closed curtain.

Dress the part

You know how they say “dress for the job you want?” Well, this can apply to the cabin you want, too.

“It helps if you dress appropriately,” says Carol Perehudoff, luxury travel expert and author of Wandering Carol. “Not that you need an Hermes Birkin bag or a Prada suit, but looking polished can’t hurt.”

Think about it: if there’s one seat in business class that needs to be filled and it’s down to you in your smart travel attire or the person in sweats, whom do you think they’ll choose? (It sounds elitist, but so is business class.)

Check in late

This is a particularly risky move that could blow up in your face, but if you’re the gambling type, you may also appreciate that it could come with great rewards.

“If you check in late and don’t have an assigned seat, there’s a slim chance you could get an upgrade if the seats in economy are full,” Perehudoff says.

However, you could also get bumped from the flight altogether — which is more of a likelihood these days, Rowell says.

“You might sometimes get distress-type upgrades if you voluntarily agree to be bumped off a flight, but those aren’t really free either,” he says. But you could try to negotiate it.

Be nice

It sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s easy for people to forget their manners when they’re tired and stressed from travel. Not surprisingly, however, being nice to the flight attendant or the gate agent could work in your favour.

“Once, a passenger near me was being pretty rude about not switching seats so a man could be beside his clearly ailing mother. I didn’t want to give up my window seat, but I did, and to my surprise I was rewarded with a better seat,” Perehudoff says.

And if you’re nice to the agent at the check-in, it paves the road for an inquiry. As the adage goes, it never hurts to ask; a polite request for an upgrade if there’s a seat available, may actually result in a one-way trip to business class. Especially if you have a compelling reason, like you’re super tall, pregnant or celebrating a milestone event.

Consider when you’re flying

According to The Telegraph, many airlines will grant upgrades for “operational” reasons. What this means is that the economy class was oversold, but that’s never the case with business or first class. So, if you’re travelling to a beach destination during a school holiday, you could score an upgrade.