Man, 19, seriously injured in Woodstock crash

Police in Woodstock are investigating a crash that left a young man with serious injuries.

Officers say it was around 6 p.m. Monday when a vehicle travelling north on Lansdowne Avenue lost control and hit a tree at John Davies Drive. The investigation showed the vehicle then spun and crashed into a hydro pole.

Woodstock police say the 19-year-old man behind the wheel was the only person in the vehicle and he was transported to hospital in London for treatment.

Officials say he’s currently in serious condition and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.