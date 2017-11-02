Crime
November 2, 2017 5:47 pm

One person charged following collision with Woodstock police officer’s cruiser

Police say that a police officer was involved in a collision that happened around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.

Woodstock police have charged one person after a collision involving a police officer.

The collision took place at the intersection of Light Street and Hunter Street at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

According to the media release, the officer was on a routine patrol, when his cruiser was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Light Street.

Police say that nobody was injured in the collision, but damage to both vehicles is estimated at $10,000.

Police have charged an 81-year-old resident of Woodstock under the Highway Traffic Act.

