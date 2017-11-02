One person charged following collision with Woodstock police officer’s cruiser
Woodstock police have charged one person after a collision involving a police officer.
The collision took place at the intersection of Light Street and Hunter Street at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
According to the media release, the officer was on a routine patrol, when his cruiser was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Light Street.
Police say that nobody was injured in the collision, but damage to both vehicles is estimated at $10,000.
Police have charged an 81-year-old resident of Woodstock under the Highway Traffic Act.
