Brescia constructing new $14M academic building

Brescia University College is building a new $14-million academic pavilion, slated to open in the fall of 2019.

The 30,000-square-foot building will feature three state-of-the-art food and nutrition science labs, sensory and research labs, two multi-tiered classrooms, study spaces, and an active learning classroom.

The light-filled building is being designed by the architectural firm HDR, and its antipated opening coincides with the 100th anniversary celebration of Brescia’s founding in 1919.

“Almost 100 years ago, the Ursuline Sisters founded Brescia to be a student-centred and empowering educational experience for women and today students continue to be at the forefront of every decision,” said Brescia’s Principal, Susan Mumm.

“In fact, students, faculty and staff have been consulted at every step of the process and we are confident our new academic pavilion will meet the needs of current and future students and will also set a course for the next 100 years.”

According to Karen Fryday-Field, chair of Brescia’s board of trustees, says the building is one of the key priorities in the institution’s five-year strategic plan.

“As we reach the mid-point of our plan, we are delighted to see this critical priority come to fruition. This new building is essential to ensuring we continue to offer the unique Brescia experience including world-class facilities and academic programs,” she said.