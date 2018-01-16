Toronto school mourns death of girl, 5, struck by driverless vehicle

The St. Raphael Catholic School community in Toronto is mourning the death of a five-year-old girl who was hit by an empty SUV that police say somehow rolled away and pinned her against another vehicle in the city’s north end.

School officials said counselling services are being made available to students and staff for the rest of the week to help them cope with the tragedy.

“We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire community, especially the family and the families involved,” Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) superintendent of education Michael Caccamo told reporters at the school on Tuesday.

“We rely very much on our faith. Being a Catholic school community, we turn to God and we ask for prayer and support.”

Police and paramedics were called to the Ianhall Road and Victory Drive area, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday with reports of a collision.

Toronto police said the girl was being put in a Mercedes-Benz by her father when she was struck by an empty Hyundai SUV.

“The Hyundai was parked further down [Ianhall Road] and for a reason we don’t know right now, it was unoccupied and the gear engaged,” Sgt. Duncan Miller said on Monday.

The girl was subsequently rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children but later succumbed to her injuries.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals was set up just outside the school on Monday.

Coun. Maria Augimeri, who represents the Ward 9 community where the collision took place, said the child’s death, although tragic, could have been prevented as there are signs in place telling parents where not to park their vehicles and pick up their children.

“Last April, we went to council. Council was very supportive of changing the signs,” Augimeri said. “We did what the parents wanted us to do. What the school community wanted us to do. And parents still, at every school and every day, morning and afternoon, don’t pay attention to the signs that we put up. And this could have been avoided.”

Police said their investigation into how the unoccupied vehicle managed to roll away is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.