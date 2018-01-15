ICBC taken by surprise after popular Lower Mainland driving school shuts down

Dozens of students have hit a road block after a well-known Lower Mainland driving school closed its doors for good last year.

Coquitlam-based Bestway Driver Training was accredited and in very good standing for three decades when its licence expired on December 31, 2017, ICBC said.

“For a school of this size to close, certainly took us by surprise,” said ICBC spokesperson Adam Grossman.

So far, ICBC has reached out to well over a hundred students who’ve been affected by the closure, and it said it will honour any road test bookings made through Bestway Driver Training Centres for customers who want to keep their appointments.

“If they are unable to make the road test any more, we have waived that cancellation fee to customers,” Grossman said.

ICBC said it had no explanation why Bestway Driver Training shut down.

Consumer Matters contacted Leo Baker, listed as the director of Bestway Driver Training, and asked why the company closed.

“No business,” Baker said.

He also said students would have their money returned.

“We have insurance protection for them and ICBC is handling it,” he said.

However, ICBC said a bond, which is required under the Motor Vehicle Act, will be used to assist students who prepaid for services, but it’s no guarantee students will be reimbursed all their money.

“The bond is in place to protect customers. Our hope is no one will be out of pocket, but until we see the number of students and money owed by Bestway, it’s impossible for us to say at this time,” Grossman said.

ICBC is advising students to contact their financial institutions or credit card companies first to see whether charges can be reversed.

The corporation also said it’s heard from other driving schools in the area which said they would be happy to assist students.

Anyone affected by Bestway’s closing is asked to contact ICBC for more information.