Man accused in death of Const. John Davidson returns to court Tuesday

The man charged with the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

Oscar Arfmann faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A statement from B.C.’s Prosecution Service said a pre-trial conference is scheduled for New Westminster Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“The Court has called this matter forward to address administrative matters including possible trial dates,” the statement said.

Arfmann appeared in court on Nov. 28 and Jan. 12.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

Thousands attended his celebration of life in Abbotsford.

~With files from The Canadian Press