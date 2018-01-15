Oscar Arfmann court
January 15, 2018 6:56 pm

Man accused in death of Const. John Davidson returns to court Tuesday

By Online News Producer  Global News

From Nov. 2017: The man accused of killing Abbotsford police constable John Davidson made a brief appearance in court Tuesday morning. 65-year-old Oscar Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the November 6th shootout that led to Davidson's death. Geoff Hastings was in court for the proceeding and has more.

A A

The man charged with the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

Oscar Arfmann faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A statement from B.C.’s Prosecution Service said a pre-trial conference is scheduled for New Westminster Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Globalnews.ca coverage on the death of Const. John Davidson

“The Court has called this matter forward to address administrative matters including possible trial dates,” the statement said.

Arfmann appeared in court on Nov. 28 and Jan. 12.

READ MORE: Family of Alberta suspect in BC police shooting says Oscar Arfmann fought mental illness

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

Thousands attended his celebration of life in Abbotsford.

~With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford police murder
Const John Davidson
Crime
John Davidson
Oscar Arfmann
Oscar Arfmann court

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News