Gordon Lightfoot to play Budweiser Gardens in November

A Canadian music legend is returning to the forest city.

Gordon Lightfoot will take the stage in London at the RBC Theatre at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 24 as part of a larger Canadian tour.

Tickets for the November show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $41.25 to $121.75.

The 79-year-old Orillia-born folk-rock icon is marking five decades of touring and counting with his 2018 tour. Lightfoot has been nominated for 16 Juno Awards, and five Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Lightfoot was given the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 1997 and received the Companion of the Order of Canada in 2003. In 2012, he was presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Tickets for the November show can be purchased at the Budweiser Gardens box office, the BizBooth at Fanshawe College, or Books Plus. They can also be purchased online at budweisergardens.com or by phone at 1-866-455-2849.