Guelph’s general manager of transit accepts job in Halifax

After only 14 months on the job, the general manager of Guelph Transit is moving east.

Mike Spicer announced Monday that he has accepted a job in Halifax as manager of transit operations. He will leave his post in Guelph, effective Feb. 2.

“It was an opportunity that was presented to me some time ago,” Spicer said in a phone interview. “It’s an exciting time for me and my family.”

Spicer started with Guelph Transit in November 2016 and, despite his short time in the Royal City, he said it was a difficult decision to leave.

“I’ve developed some very strong relationships with not only my staff, but also with the executive team and members of council,” Spicer said. “That’s about the only negative that there is, that I’m going to be leaving some really, really good people.”

During his time as Guelph’s transit boss, Spicer oversaw a new contract with unionized operators and a massive route realignment.

He said the future looks bright for Guelph’s transit system.

“We’ve created a transit system and a base network that allows for this system to easily grow and add frequencies where need be,” Spicer said.

It’s unclear when an interim manager or Spicer’s replacement will be named.