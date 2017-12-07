Guelph Transit tweaking some routes

Guelph Transit announced Thursday that it will be making adjustments to some of its routes in the new year.

Affected routes include: 3 Westmount, 41 Downtown-University Express, 11 Willow West/14 Grange, 16 Southgate, 40 Scottsdale Express, 51 U Janefield, 52 U Kortright, and 57 Ironwood/58 U Edinburgh.

“The adjustments are part of our ongoing effort to improve the service for riders as we work toward building a more efficient and effective transit system for Guelph,” says Mike Spicer, general manager of Guelph Transit.

Guelph Transit realigned the routes on Sept. 3 in an attempt to increase the frequency of buses where there was a greater demand, but in the months since then, there have been several complaints, including many posted online.

Guelph Transit said their management has been analyzing data and reviewing feedback from the public and transit operators to help determine where system adjustments might be needed.

“We heard loud and clear from our riders that Route 16 was not working and so we are pleased to extend the route to provide more service and get people to and from their destinations,” said Spicer.

The following changes will take effect Jan. 7, 2018: