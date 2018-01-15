Vancouver police update on shooting that injured 2 innocent bystanders

Vancouver police have called a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Monday to update the public about a shooting on the weekend that sent two people to hospital, including a 15-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire.

Vancouver police Chief Constable Adam Palmer will deliver the update.

Shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at Broadway and Ontario Street.

Three people were hit, including two innocent victims who were just driving by.

A 15-year-old from Coquitlam, who was in a car, remains in serious condition as well as the suspected target, a 20-year-old man.

Another person inside the car was grazed with a bullet.

“There was a guy running down the street just shooting a gun, running down the sidewalk, aiming and shooting at something, I didn’t see what,” a witness told Global News.

“Forty-five seconds later I looked, and there’s that same guy – appeared to be the same guy – down on the ground.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

“This is rare that these kinds of things happen and that when it does, we put all of our resources available to us to investigate this type of crime,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

“This is a priority for us and we’re all concerned as a police department.”

