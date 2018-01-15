3 men charged in killing near Hope, B.C. appear in Kelowna court

Three men accused of killing an Alberta man near Hope, B.C., have been charged with first-degree murder.

On April 20, 2017, police found the body of 20-year-old Michael Bonin on a rural forest service road north of Hope.

READ MORE: Homicide team investigating suspicious death near Hope

After a nine month investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) arrested 26-six-year-old Ryan Watt, 20-year-old Joshua Fleurant and 27-year-old Jared Jorgenson.

Fleurant is also accused of burning Bonin’s vehicle, a black 1992 Honda Accord.

The men’s arrest involved a comprehensive plan across B.C. over the weekend, according to police.

“IHIT investigators worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and the complexity was such that a successful resolution would not have been possible without the support of our many partners,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this can now help the family of Mr. Bonin begin their journey towards the healing process.”

The three men made their first court appearance in Kelowna’s provincial court on Monday.

Investigators believe the killing was not a random incident.

Bonin was from Rycroft, AB.