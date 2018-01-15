Falkland daylight robbery turns violent

A Falkland man was shot after returning home to find thieves breaking into his house, according to police.

It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. on a rural property in Falkland.

Police said the 52-year-old homeowner returned from town to find the suspects in his home. They were chased from the property, but allegedly shot him in the leg before they fled.

Mounties suspect the home was targeted because it was a licensed medical marijuana grow operation.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.