Deadly crash near Falkland

RCMP in the north Okanagan have confirmed that one person died in a two vehicle crash early Thursday morning near Westwold.

The crash involved a late model sedan and a school bus.

The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 97 near Back Road.

RCMP said the sedan was westbound when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound bus.

The male driver of the sedan died on scene.

The bus driver was uninjured.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.

No name has been released.