Travel Tuesday: Lessons learned on the travel trail

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

There are definitely some harsh realities a traveller can face, and unfortunately many have the bad experience before learning the lesson.

But hopefully, this list will prepare you so you aren’t one of them.

It’s pretty easy to get excited about an upcoming trip and forget about factoring in costs for getting around in destination.

This includes train travel, for example, if you are planning on visiting multiple cities in Europe.

You can pretty much forget about making any changes to flights for free. Even the slightest change to an air ticket will cost you a pretty penny.

I have mentioned this next one in my previous travel etiquette stories, but I’ll say it again.

Trying to speak the local language is almost always appreciated.

Taking the time to learn a few key words like hello, goodbye and thank you will be very received warmly by locals.

Another thing to keep in mind, there will be other tourists.

This doesn’t always make for the most calming experience when you’re visiting attractions.

Expect it to be busy.

You’ll also likely be waiting to take pictures, especially if you want that family photo snapped in front of the Eiffel Tower to be just your family.

There are plenty of good-hearted locals out there, but some approach tourists – and tourists only – because that’s how they make a living.

Whatever it is they are selling, always use a discerning eye and don’t be afraid to haggle and confirm prices upfront.