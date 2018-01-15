$7M upgrade to popular Coquitlam Crunch trail headed to council

Some call it Coquitlam’s answer to the Grouse Grind, but the Coquitlam Crunch trail has big ambitions of its own.

The City of Coquitlam is working on a $7-million upgrade to the popular trail system, and the project is back before council Monday night.

The Crunch is a 2.2-kilometre local and regional recreation trail that runs from Eagle Ridge Park up to just past Bramble Park, and connects the Eagle Ridge and Westwood Plateau neighbourhoods.

The trail, which rises 242 metres in elevation and includes steep sections of stairway, has become a popular fitness challenge.

Growing interest in the trail has already seen the city embark on twinning a section of stairway, a project set to be completed by the end of the month.

Coquitlam councillors have already approved $2.5 million for Phase 1 of the new, major upgrade, which will include a new washroom along with an expanded parking lot.

Council will now vote on giving the go-ahead to a further $4.5 million and to begin development of detailed plans for phases 1 through 3 of the project, said Coun. Bonita Zarrillo.

“Tonight’s vote is going to talk about the first phase, finalizing the first phase, and then giving a green light to the staff to go ahead and start planning for the second and third,” she said.

“It’s an exciting time for Coquiltlam, we’re growing and we need to have resources and assets for our growing population.”

Phase 2 will include the creation of a new parking lot and washroom, the twinning of more trail sections and improved signage and trail markers.

“In the second and the third phases one of the most significant changes will be the addition of the trail to go south, into the south part of Coquitlam. So I think that’s the biggest part there is that we will extend the trail,” said Zarrillo.

That extension, budgeted at $3 million in the project’s third phase, will run from Dewdney Trunk Road to Mariner Way, and include steep sections of stairway, much like the most popular segment of the current Crunch.

Phase 3 will also include a new parking lot and washrooms, the construction of look-outs, and improved access to drinking water. It is slated to be completed by 2022.

A fourth phase, which would see the trail extended north to Eagle Mountain Park is slated for a 2023 completion, but has no budget or detailed planning associated with it yet.

Council will hear the trail expansion plan at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting.