2017 was record-breaking year for Winnipeg condo sales

Records were broken in Winnipeg for million dollar condos sold in the city last year.

Peter Squire is the Vice President of External Relations and Market Intelligence for WinnipegREALTORS.

Squire said in 2017, six condos sold for $1 million or more. He called this a record breaking year, explaining the last time lots of condos sold for $1 million or more was five condos back in 2013.

He said to date, the most expensive condo that has sold in Winnipeg is at 1 Wellington Crescent for $1,750,000.

That is the same location where Winnipeg’s first ever condo was sold for $1 million or more in 2007 for $1,250,000.

