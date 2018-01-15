2 charged in connection with ‘brazen’ theft of TVs in Nova Scotia

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with what Nova Scotia RCMP are calling the “brazen” theft of three televisions.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a theft in progress at a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Saturday shortly before 6:30 p.m.

RCMP say that due to the quick action of a store employee and police, the Mounties were able to arrest two suspects near the business.

A 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both of Annapolis County, are facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

They are both scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.