Republican satisfaction hits 10-year high as Trump enters second year of presidency

With Donald Trump as president, Republicans in the United States are more satisifed than they’ve been in about a decade.

According to a poll released Monday by Gallup, 61 per cent of Republicans in America are satisfied with how things are going with the country, and one in four are “very satisfied.” That’s the highest level of satisfaction among the political party’s supporters reported since February 2007.

Unsurprisingly, the amount of satisfaction is significantly lower among Democrats at seven per cent, with less than one per cent saying they are “very satisfied.”

Overall, about 29 per cent of Americans are satisfied with the country, and nine per cent are “very satisfied.” On the flip-side, 69 per cent of Americans are dissatisfied.

Gallup, which conducts this satisfaction poll regularly, explained that the level of satisfaction among Republicans is a “major turnaround” for the president in wake of his tax reform victory. The higher numbers come months after Republican satisfaction levels hit the lowest point in October at 38 per cent.

“Trump will be addressing a particularly energized Republican rank and file in his State of the Union address after a rocky year when they weren’t so satisfied with the nation’s direction,” the poll’s news release reads.

The president’s State of the Union address is scheduled for Jan. 30, but many Democratic lawmakers say they will boycott the event in protest.

Among them is Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who said Friday that she will not attend the address, following the president’s racially charged comments on immigrants.

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” she said, during an interview on MSNBC. “He does not deserve my attention.”

Job approval rating

Controversies over Trump’s handling of race relations and immigration, as well as questions over his mental stability, have dominated much of the conversation so far this year. But according to Real Clear Politics, a website that tracks all major polls on the president’s job performance, his approval rating has remained relatively the same since December 2017.

Trump’s job approval rating currently sits at 39.2 per cent, while about 55.9 per cent disapprove of this job performance. That’s similar to the end of December, when Trump’s average approval rating among all polls was 40 per cent, and his average disapproval rating was 55.6 per cent.

This Gallup poll was conducted via telephone between Jan. 2-7, 2018, with a random sample of 1,024 adults. It is considered accurate plus or minus 4 percentage points.