Selena Gomez’s mom ‘not happy’ with Justin Bieber reconciliation

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was asked about her daughter’s rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, and she did not hold back.

Speaking with Gossip Cop, Teefey, 41, admitted that she is “not happy” that her daughter, 25, and Bieber, 23, are back together, but acknowledged that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

Teefey also addressed her daughter’s recent kidney transplant, with the singer’s longtime friend Francia Raisa donating her kidney.

“When you are young, you feel invincible and she had to learn that she was not able to be your typical 20 year old,” Teefey said, adding that the family is “beyond blessed that we had Francia in our life,” and remarking that she’s “so proud” of her daughter’s bravery.

Teefey also denied that a rift formed between her and Gomez when she and her husband stopped managing their daughter’s career.

“Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” Teefey admitted. “We never expected to manage her, her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”

Discussing concerns that Gomez’s renewed romance with Bieber could affect the singer’s well-being, Teefey said that while she has her opinions, she realizes her daughter has to make her own choices in life.

“She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed,” Teefey said. “Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”