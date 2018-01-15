Joshua Boyle case adjourned again until end of January

The case of former hostage Joshua Boyle has been adjourned until the end of the month.

In an Ottawa courtroom on Monday, Boyle appeared before a judge via videoconference from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre to learn that his case was being put over until Jan. 26.

Boyle, who is facing 15 charges ranging from assault and sexual assault to confinement, misleading a peace officer, forcing someone to ingest a noxious substance and uttering death threats, appeared polite and alert.

There is a publication ban on the case that prevents the naming of the alleged victim or victims.

Boyle was charged on New Year’s Day with the 15 counts, which date back to the day after he and his family returned to Canada after being held in captivity in Pakistan.

A daring rescue mission brought them home on Oct. 13 and the charges against Boyle allege he committed the crimes of which he is accused between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced criticism for his decision to meet with the Boyle family, including wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children, in his Parliament Hill office on Dec. 18.

Trudeau was asked about the decision last week during his town hall stops and said he followed all the advice given by intelligence agencies and his advisers in deciding to accept the meeting.