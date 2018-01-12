Trudeau defends Joshua Boyle photo-op, has ‘no memories’ of meeting Boyle in 2006

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his decision to meet with Joshua Boyle, the former hostage now facing 15 criminal charges related to incidents that allegedly took place after his rescue from Pakistan.

Boyle, who along with his wife and three children was rescued from the clutches of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network last fall, is facing charges ranging from assault and sexual assault to forcing an individual to ingest a noxious substance.

Trudeau met with Boyle, his wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children in Ottawa around two weeks before Boyle’s arrest.

On Friday, Trudeau was asked by Global National reporter Abigail Bimman if he was aware that Boyle was the subject of a police investigation before the meeting was arranged. Trudeau responded by saying all his meetings with Canadians are vetted by his national security advisers and intelligence agencies.

“I can tell you that we received full assurances from all our intelligence officials and agencies that the meeting could proceed,” he said. “More than that, you’ll have to talk to the officials involved.”

Asked to address Boyle’s claim on Twitter that the pair previously met in 2006, Trudeau said he had “no memories”of any such meeting.

Today was a wonderful experience for my family, and Ma'idah Grace Makepeace seemed truly enamoured. Incidentally, not our first meeting with @JustinTrudeau, that was '06 in Toronto over other common interests, haha. pic.twitter.com/Aj2eVGJoux — The Boyle Family (@BoylesVsWorld) December 19, 2017

“In regards to 2006, I remember being with [retired Lt.-Gen.] Romeo Dallaire at an event in Ramsden Park in Toronto to highlight the plight of Darfur, and I have memories of being there with Romeo Dallaire. I have no memories of meeting anyone else there,” Trudeau said.

Boyle was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to face his charges.

