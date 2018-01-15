Canada
January 15, 2018 8:38 am
Updated: January 15, 2018 9:08 am

Calgary crews battle early morning garage fire in Tuxedo Park

By Online Reporter

WATCH: Calgary firefighters were able to extinguish a garage fire in the community of Tuxedo Park on Monday.

Calgary firefighters were able to extinguish an early morning garage fire in the community of Tuxedo Park on Monday.

The fire in the 200 block of 17 Avenue N.E. broke out just before 3:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found flames ripping through the roof of the two-storey structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control before the fire could spread to surrounding homes.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said no one was at home when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Calgary firefighters respond to a garage fire in the 200 block of 17 Avenue N.E. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Calgary firefighters respond to a garage fire in the 200 block of 17 Avenue N.E. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

