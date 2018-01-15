Calgary crews battle early morning garage fire in Tuxedo Park

Calgary firefighters were able to extinguish an early morning garage fire in the community of Tuxedo Park on Monday.

The fire in the 200 block of 17 Avenue N.E. broke out just before 3:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found flames ripping through the roof of the two-storey structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control before the fire could spread to surrounding homes.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said no one was at home when the fire started and no injuries were reported.