Canucks snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, beating the Minnesota Wild in OT

The Vancouver Canucks stuck it out to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Sunday night.

Brandon Sutter scored the winner in the extra period, after Thomas Vanek tied the game late in the third period.

Also scoring for the Canucks was Loui Eriksson.

Jason Zucker and Daniel Winnik put goals on the board for Minnesota.

Sutter returns.

Sutter scores.

It was Brandon Sutter’s first game since Nov. 24, after a groin-related injury took him off the ice.

The Canucks will next face off against the Edmonton Oilers, on Jan. 20.