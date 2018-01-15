Sports
January 15, 2018

Canucks snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, beating the Minnesota Wild in OT

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime on Sunday night.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks stuck it out to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Sunday night.

Brandon Sutter scored the winner in the extra period, after Thomas Vanek tied the game late in the third period.

Also scoring for the Canucks was Loui Eriksson.

Jason Zucker and Daniel Winnik put goals on the board for Minnesota.

It was Brandon Sutter’s first game since Nov. 24, after a groin-related injury took him off the ice.

The Canucks will next face off against the Edmonton Oilers, on Jan. 20.

Global News