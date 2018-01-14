World
‘I’m the least racist person you’ve ever interviewed,’ Trump tells reporters

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says in the wake of his recent comments about Haiti and African countries that “I am not a racist.”

Trump has been accused of using a vulgar word to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last week with a bipartisan group of six senators. People briefed on the conversation also say that during the meeting the president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the U.S.

The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.

Trump addressed the issue briefly Sunday as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Asked what he thinks about people who think he’s racist, Trump said: “I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

