RCMP vehicle crashes into hydro pole, storefront in Surrey

RCMP are investigating after one of their vehicles crashed into a hydro pole and a business in Surrey early Sunday morning.

Mounties said a white Ford pickup belonging to the Lower Mainland RCMP was travelling westbound on Fraser Highway around 7 a.m., when the driver lost control after the vehicle’s left rear wheels dropped into a manhole.

The pickup veered off the road and struck a hydro pole before colliding into a storefront in the 18500-block of Fraser Highway. The police vehicle caught fire and flames spread to the business, RCMP said.

B.C. Hydro crews worked to restore power to some customers in Surrey following the crash.