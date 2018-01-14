Features
January 14, 2018 6:26 pm

Photos: Edmontonians celebrate Robbie Burns

By

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
A A

The sound of bagpipes filled the University of Alberta’s Rutherford House Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of Edmontonians gathered to celebrate the life and works of Scotland’s most famous poet Robert Burns.

The event included Scottish highland dancers, and of course food including the famous haggis.

“The Scottish culture has deep roots in Edmonton,” organizer Ron de Jong said. “So many different cultures make up our country and by learning a little bit more, we understand about a component of the tapestry of the Canadian experience.”

Each year, people of Scottish descent pay tribute to the bard on or near his birthday, which was January 25, 1759. One of Burns’ best known works is Auld Lang Syne.

burns1

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

burns2

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
burns11

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

burns10

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
burns8

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
burns7

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
burns6

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

burns5

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

burns4

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News
burns3

Edmontonians celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burns
Haggis
Highland Dance
poet
Robbie Burns
Robert
rutherford house
Scotland
Scottish dance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News