Car soars into second-floor dental office in bizarre California crash

Two people are injured after a speeding car, driven by a man who may have been under the influence of narcotics, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, Cali.

Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to a call about a collision early Sunday, and arrived at the scene to find a white sedan partially wedged into the second floor of the 17th Street Dental Office.

One of the vehicle’s occupants managed to scramble out, while the other was extricated by authorities. Both suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was traveling at high speed when it struck a raised centre median, launching it into the air, police said. The driver later admitted to having used narcotics.

Authorities are working to assess the integrity of the building structure.

