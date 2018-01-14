Edmonton new home for Miss Wheelchair Canada

Miss Wheelchair Canada is coming to Edmonton this year.

The beauty pageant is the only one in Canada that features women in wheelchairs.

The tentative date for the event is at the end of August or the beginning of September.

It may be appropriate the 2018 pageant is coming to Edmonton, because the first-ever Miss Wheelchair Canada winner Vahen King is an Edmonton native.

King won the inaugural Miss Wheelchair Canada in Vancouver last September.

“We have an opportunity to represent not only persons with disabilities, but anyone who’s ever felt unworthy, unloved or felt less than,” King said after winning the crown.

In October, King went to Poland to participate in the Miss Wheelchair World event, where she was presented with the Miss Kindness Award.