Health
January 14, 2018 3:26 pm

Edmonton new home for Miss Wheelchair Canada

By Web Producer  Global News

Vahen King wins the first Miss Wheelchair Canada pageant.

Global News file photo
A A

Miss Wheelchair Canada is coming to Edmonton this year.

The beauty pageant is the only one in Canada that features women in wheelchairs.

The tentative date for the event is at the end of August or the beginning of September.

It may be appropriate the 2018 pageant is coming to Edmonton, because the first-ever Miss Wheelchair Canada winner Vahen King is an Edmonton native.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton woman uses Miss Wheelchair pageant to inspire others with disabilities

King won the inaugural Miss Wheelchair Canada in Vancouver last September.

“We have an opportunity to represent not only persons with disabilities, but anyone who’s ever felt unworthy, unloved or felt less than,” King said after winning the crown.

WATCH: Miss Wheelchair Canada picks up a new title at world championship

In October, King went to Poland to participate in the Miss Wheelchair World event, where she was presented with the Miss Kindness Award.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beauty Pageant
Edmonton Miss Wheelchair Canada
Miss Wheelchair Canada
Miss Wheelchair Canada 2018
Miss Wheelchair Canada Vahen King
Miss Wheelchair World
Vahen King

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News