1 person dead, 3 firefighters injured in Kelowna blaze

One person died and three firefighters were injured in a mobile home fire in Kelowna.

Fire crews were called to the 3500-block of McCulloch Road just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Three firefighters were hurt when a roof collapsed. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Four engines, a rescue truck a, command vehicle and safety with 25 personnel all attended the scene.

RCMP and Fortis were also at the incident.

The fire is not suspicious, but investigators remain on scene.

Kelowna’s fire department is reminding everyone to have a working smoke alarm.