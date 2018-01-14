‘No more Lotteries!,’ Donald Trump says in tweet amid immigration deal talks

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he wanted people entering the United States “who are going to help us become strong and great again.”

“No more Lotteries!” he added at the end of the message.

I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Just 10 minutes earlier, Trump tweeted that “DACA is probably dead,” while blaming the Democrats.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

These tweets come shortly after the president was accused of referring to several nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting about immigration policy. Trump was discussing a potential bipartisan immigration deal that senators hoped would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients when the remark was reportedly made.

The DACA program is set to end in early March. The Trump administration also removed protection status for El Salvadorans earlier this week, putting over 200,000 people at risk of deportation.

The administration also announced late last year that it would end a temporary residency program that allowed almost 60,000 Haitians to live and work in the U.S., following a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Trump has said in the past that he’s scrapping the Visa lottery program because the people who apply for it are “the worst people.” In addition, he went on to say that the United States should have a “merit-based immigration like they have in Canada.”

READ MORE: Trump says some immigrants are from ‘shithole’ countries, rejects immigration deal: reports

During the negotiations, CNN reported that that Trump rejected the pitch for a compromised immigration deal, which was presented by the team of senators as a middle ground to protect DACA recipients while strengthening border security.