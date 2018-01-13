Edmonton Motorcycle Show sees growing interest from female riders

More and more women are taking in the sights at the Edmonton Motorcycle Show and organizers say it’s because of a steady increase in riding among women.

“Consumers demand it and they get — so it’s great to see,” said Laurie Paetz, who manages the Edmonton show.

The annual event is underway this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre. It’s been a fixture in Edmonton for years.

“The inaugural SHE Rides Night was held 11 years ago,” Paetz said. “We continue to celebrate this unique sector of the market due to the increasing number of women that join the riding community each year.”

Friday night featured a ‘ladies night’ with manufacturers showing off products and services catering specifically to women.

“It’s nice to see manufacturers in the industry are designing smaller models for women — as well as accessories and fashion for women as well,” Paetz added. “It’s nice to see in Alberta and in Edmonton as well, such an increase in our female population of riders.”

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.