Edmonton ringette tournament continues cancer fundraiser tradition

An annual ringette tournament has become an important fundraiser for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The Ringette Scores on Cancer event has been serving as a fundraiser for the foundation for the past nine years. The tournament is hosted by the University of Alberta Pandas ringette team and the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The event has raised $700,000 in its first eight years.

READ MORE: Annual ringette tournament scores big bucks for Edmonton’s Cross Cancer Institute

This weekend the ninth edition of the tournament is being held at West Edmonton Mall.

Teams featuring players from eight to 16 years old came to Edmonton this weekend from all over Alberta as well as British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Each player and coach has to fund raise in order to participate in the event.

“Fundraising for cancer hits home for a lot of people, so it’s not only a good tournament for them to play in the sport that they love, but they’re also doing it for a good reason,” tournament co-ordinator Alison Flaming said.

“It teaches lessons to young girls that they don’t learn necessarily in all their tournaments, so it’s kind of a unique experience for everyone.”

WATCH: Ringette Scores on Cancer Fundraiser

It also promotes active healthy lifestyles among children through sports.

Sixteen teams and 300 players are participating in this year’s tournament.