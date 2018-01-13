Canada
January 13, 2018 8:14 pm

Electrical problem may have caused barn fire

By Videographer  Global News
A fire broke out in a barn on Dummer Asphodel Road near 6th Line around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials believe the cause is electrical, although they are unsure of the exact source.

Hydro crews are on scene to shut power off to the barn. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

