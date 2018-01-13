Kelowna Rockets improve on record with win against Seattle Thunderbirds

The Kelowna Rockets out shot, out scored and outplayed the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night in Kent, Washington.

The Rockets won 6-2 over the Thunderbirds, improving their record to 27-12-2-1 and remain on top in the B.C. Division of the WHL.

Kelowna looked to blank Seattle, with goals from Jack Cowell, Colum McGauley, Leif Mattson and two from Carsen Twarynski.

But with less than six minutes left in the game, Seattle’s Dillon Hamaliuk and Austin Strand put the Thunderbirds on the board.

At 18:00 in the third, when Seattle pulled their goalie, Kelowna’s Mattson took a shot to make it six goals for the Rockets.

Kelowna outshot Seattle 42 to 25 and were 4 for 8 on power plays.

The Rockets are back on the bus to play the Vancouver Giants Saturday.