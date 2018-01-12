Okanagan weekend forecast
Friday, January 12, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Welcome to your weekend! Snow will continue to fall Friday evening, but the snow will ease off on Saturday.
An upper ridge building in this weekend will cause a temperature inversion and we will likely see valley cloud developing by Sunday with little or no precipitation until at least Tuesday.
This weekend’s daytime high range: -3 to 2C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
