Baby bobcat pays rare visit to Nova Scotia family’s backyard

A baby bobcat has gone viral after it paid a visit to the backyard of a Nova Scotia family’s home.

The cute little critter, estimated to be roughly a year in age, came right up to Kevin Estey’s patio door earlier this week in the Tantallon region of Nova Scotia.

“[She was] roaming all over the deck, smelling everything, and stayed for about four minutes,” Estey wrote in a Facebook post that, as of Friday afternoon, has been shared over 1,500 times.

READ MORE: Seeing a bobcat is rare, getting glamour shots is an even bigger treat

The four minutes were enough for Estey to capture a few photos and a video of his cat, Waffles, getting well-acquainted with the young bobcat — through the safety of a glass door.

“Our kitty sits in the window all the time all of the day watching and meowing,” Estey wrote.

Estey believes the critter was part of a group, including a large bobcat and two smaller kittens, that has been spotted in the region throughout the fall.

He’s tried to take a photo of the mother but says it’s been very quick.

WATCH: Alligators offer rare glimpse at how they survive cold weather as winter grips southern U.S.

According to Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are normally quite shy and solitary except for when females are accompanied by their kittens.

Estey says he was very happy to be able to capture the bobcat on camera.

“It’s not often they are so photogenic,” he said.