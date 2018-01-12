drug arrests
Guns and $80,000 in drugs seized in separate Winnipeg police busts

Police responded to separate reports relating to drug activity Jan. 11.

Separate investigations led to a pair of arrests and a sizeable cache of drugs being taken out of circulation on city streets Thursday.

Winnipeg Police got a call Jan. 11 about suspicious activity involving a handgun and drugs at a home on Chalmers Avenue East.

Officers of the Street Crime Unit entered the Elmwood suite, arrested a suspect and seized a loaded handgun, $30,000 in cocaine, $25,000 in methamphetamine and $15,000 in cash.

Tyion Policarpo, 28, now faces numerous charges, including firearms offences and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Winnipeg police also responded to a report of a man being threatened at an apartment St. Norbert.

Officers located two men at a building in the 3300 block of Pembina Highway, as well as $26,000 in methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun.

Mario Trunzo, 50, was charged with uttering threats, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearms offences.  He was was taken into custody.

The second man, a 50-year-old who has not been named, was charged with various firearms offences and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, but was released on a promise to appear.

Global News