Crime
January 12, 2018 1:13 pm

Alleged arsonist arrested in Kelowna

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

An arrest has been made in a Kelowna suspicious fire investigation.

Kelly Hayes/Global News
A A

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a woman in an arson investigation.

A recycling bin was set on fire early Thursday morning at the rear of Vancouver Career College on Pandosy Street in downtown Kelowna.

The fire department extinguished the blaze. The plastic bin was destroyed and a wall of the building was scorched.

“Late Thursday, RCMP investigators were provided with video surveillance footage which appeared to show the alleged arson incident in its entirety,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Police were able to identify the suspect as someone known to them and take her into custody.

She is a 26-year-old of no fixed address who is due to appear in court Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
arson arrest in kelowna
Kelowna Fire Department
Kelowna RCMP
suspected arsonist arrested
Suspicious Kelowna Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News