Alleged arsonist arrested in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a woman in an arson investigation.

A recycling bin was set on fire early Thursday morning at the rear of Vancouver Career College on Pandosy Street in downtown Kelowna.

The fire department extinguished the blaze. The plastic bin was destroyed and a wall of the building was scorched.

“Late Thursday, RCMP investigators were provided with video surveillance footage which appeared to show the alleged arson incident in its entirety,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

Police were able to identify the suspect as someone known to them and take her into custody.

She is a 26-year-old of no fixed address who is due to appear in court Friday.