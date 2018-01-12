Alleged arsonist arrested in Kelowna
Kelowna RCMP have arrested a woman in an arson investigation.
A recycling bin was set on fire early Thursday morning at the rear of Vancouver Career College on Pandosy Street in downtown Kelowna.
The fire department extinguished the blaze. The plastic bin was destroyed and a wall of the building was scorched.
“Late Thursday, RCMP investigators were provided with video surveillance footage which appeared to show the alleged arson incident in its entirety,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.
Police were able to identify the suspect as someone known to them and take her into custody.
She is a 26-year-old of no fixed address who is due to appear in court Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.