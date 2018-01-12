Hamilton bracing for flash freeze and cold alert
Another deep freeze is upon us.
With the temperature expected to plummet to -12 C on Friday night, Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold alert effective early Saturday morning.
That means local rec centres will be available during regular hours for people who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.
Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.
The rain is expected to change to snow Friday afternoon as temperatures drop by as much as 15 degrees behind a cold front, causing a flash freeze during the afternoon commute.
Environment Canada says the snow will taper off, limiting snowfall amounts to a few centimetres at most.
Hamilton Public Health says if you must be outside:
- Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.
- Protect you face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.
- To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.
- Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Avoid strenuous exercise.
