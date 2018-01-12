Hamilton bracing for flash freeze and cold alert

Another deep freeze is upon us.

With the temperature expected to plummet to -12 C on Friday night, Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold alert effective early Saturday morning.

A look at the mess that's on the way by the afternoon… pic.twitter.com/hfOxMkczPd — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) January 12, 2018

That means local rec centres will be available during regular hours for people who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

Good morning #HamOnt. We are looking @ a mix bag of precipitation today. Slippery conditions are on the way so unless you can perform on ice like Wayne Gretzky, take your time, be cautious & account for a longer stopping distance. Enjoy the weekend, we’ve earned it. 👏 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 12, 2018

Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The rain is expected to change to snow Friday afternoon as temperatures drop by as much as 15 degrees behind a cold front, causing a flash freeze during the afternoon commute.



Story continues below The cold front has moved trough. Temperature down 6 degrees in the last 30 minutes. https://t.co/C0tvnd9Iq8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 12, 2018

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off, limiting snowfall amounts to a few centimetres at most.

Hamilton Public Health says if you must be outside: